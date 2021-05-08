Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. On average, analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 86,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,954. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

TGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

