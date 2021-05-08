Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of TFX opened at $412.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.15. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

