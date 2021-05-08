Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLGHY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

TLGHY opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Telenet Group has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Analyst Recommendations for Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit