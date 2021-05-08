Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLGHY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

TLGHY opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Telenet Group has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

