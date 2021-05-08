Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on TELNY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TELNY opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

