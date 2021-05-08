Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Shares Down 1.1%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.94. 7,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

