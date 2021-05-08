Terex Co. (TEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 18th

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Terex has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,840 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,062. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.