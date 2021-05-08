Terracoin (TRC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $403.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $902,919.99 and $403.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,909.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.47 or 0.02324703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.48 or 0.00620415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003408 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

