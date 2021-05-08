Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.23 Million

Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $49.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.38 million to $50.00 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $202.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 423.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 183,064 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

