Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $672.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,469,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $685.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $647.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.66 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

