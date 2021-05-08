Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Plans $2.75 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,753.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,571.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,002.08. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,753.25.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

