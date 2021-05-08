The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT Raised to $33.00

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -440.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 336,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

