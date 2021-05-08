The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

