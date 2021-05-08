The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.73. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,965. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.