The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

