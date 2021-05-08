The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,233,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

