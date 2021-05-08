The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $66.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $4,763,229. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

