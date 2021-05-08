The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.71. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 19,338 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

