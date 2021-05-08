The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare Sells 2,183 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49.

NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.