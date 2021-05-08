The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare Sells 2,183 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49.
NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.