The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.30 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

May 8th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.99 ($11.75).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

