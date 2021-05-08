The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $370.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.37 and its 200 day moving average is $284.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $371.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

