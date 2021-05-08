The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

