The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $44,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $168.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

