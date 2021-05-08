The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 125,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The company has a market capitalization of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The Joint has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

