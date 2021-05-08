The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Director John T. Cahill Sells 209,488 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.