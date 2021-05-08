The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

