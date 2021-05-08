The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

