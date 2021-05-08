The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,299,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.