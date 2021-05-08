The RealReal (REAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect The RealReal to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The RealReal has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $837,503. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

