The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 70.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 237.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 112.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $287.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.06 and a fifty-two week high of $287.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

