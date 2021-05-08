The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

