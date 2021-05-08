The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

