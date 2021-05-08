The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lowered by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,850 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 10.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $134,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

