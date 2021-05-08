Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

TMO stock opened at $468.45 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.64 and its 200-day moving average is $476.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

