TheStreet Downgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $791.24 million, a PE ratio of 334.19 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

