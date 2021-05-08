TheStreet Lowers CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to C

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

