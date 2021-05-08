TheStreet Upgrades Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to “B”

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $18.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.19. 2,925,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.54. Insulet has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

