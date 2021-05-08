Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 23,415 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RUN stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 257.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sunrun by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

