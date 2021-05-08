Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $8.79 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 3.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,648 shares of company stock worth $48,428,517 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $315.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

