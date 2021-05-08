Thomas Story & Son LLC Invests $544,000 in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

NYSE XM opened at $35.61 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

