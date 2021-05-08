Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.65.

Shares of TF opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.68. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 84.00 and a quick ratio of 84.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$757.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.46.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

