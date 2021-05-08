Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $769.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008056 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

