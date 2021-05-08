Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $26.25. 99,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,174. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $591.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

