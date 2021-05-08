Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.62 million.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

