Tokes Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $2,952.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

