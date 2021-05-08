TouchCon (TOC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,104.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TouchCon has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $427,747.01 and $57,104.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068268 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002920 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.64 or 0.00631669 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

