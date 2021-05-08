Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.