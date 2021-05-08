TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. TPI Composites updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.12. 1,026,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,959. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

