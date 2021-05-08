Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 137,577 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 44,379 call options.

FSLY stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $731,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,501 shares in the company, valued at $17,511,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

