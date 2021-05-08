Traders Purchase Large Volume of Orgenesis Call Options (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,322 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 41 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 111.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $5.66 on Friday. Orgenesis has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit