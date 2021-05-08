Traders Purchase Large Volume of Orgenesis Call Options (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,322 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 41 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 111.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $5.66 on Friday. Orgenesis has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.