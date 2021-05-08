Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $205.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $183.68 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $183.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.